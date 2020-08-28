Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,817 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.20 on Friday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.