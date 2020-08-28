Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 755,903 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,881,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after acquiring an additional 492,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

