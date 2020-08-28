Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,511 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,094,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,348,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 760,549 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 331,916 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

