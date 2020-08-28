Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,811 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,755 shares of company stock worth $574,168 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

