Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 307,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.