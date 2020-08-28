Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.40.

NYSE TDG opened at $498.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

