Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

COO opened at $312.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

