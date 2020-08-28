Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.45 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.