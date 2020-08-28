Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 93.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

