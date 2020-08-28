Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $232.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

