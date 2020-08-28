Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $210.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

