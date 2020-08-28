Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

