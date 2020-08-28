Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,543,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.