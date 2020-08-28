Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,743 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $212,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

