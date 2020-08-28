Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

