Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 528.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $244.55 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $478,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,816,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,254,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,645 shares of company stock valued at $67,248,903. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

