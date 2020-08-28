Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,577 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

