OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Trading Up 1%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 37,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 41,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

