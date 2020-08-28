Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

OOMA opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 481,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

