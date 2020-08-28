Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.26.

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

