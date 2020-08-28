Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $251.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.35 million to $252.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.