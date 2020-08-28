Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $251.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.35 million to $252.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.