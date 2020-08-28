Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.68 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.16.

Okta stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

