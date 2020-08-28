Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.74 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.16.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

