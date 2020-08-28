Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.03–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.2. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.6 million.Okta also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.03)-(0.01) EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.16.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $5,573,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

