Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.39.
Shares of OCSL stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.