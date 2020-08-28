Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

