Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 15,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 141,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 49,208 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 359,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 218,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

