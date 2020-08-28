Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 15,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 141,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRI)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
