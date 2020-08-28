Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.61.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

