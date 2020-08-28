Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novavax beat on earnings in the second quarter while its revenues missed estimates. The company is making a good progress with its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu. A BLA for NanoFLu using the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway is expected to be filed shortly. If successfully developed, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine too is advancing well and is currently in mid-stage studies. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from the product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a woe. Thus, any delay in the pipeline development will hurt the stock.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVAX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novavax from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Shares of NVAX opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Novavax by 80.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

