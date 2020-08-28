Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.92. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 59.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 23.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $637,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

