Northern Dynasty Minerals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 8,408 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.