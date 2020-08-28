Northcoast Research Comments on TJX Companies Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX Companies stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

