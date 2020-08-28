Nordstrom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 97,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 14,512 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.