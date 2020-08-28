Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.60. Nordstrom shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 284,909 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.