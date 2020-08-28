Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

