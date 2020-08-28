Nordson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 469 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 669% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $208.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 904.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,952,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

