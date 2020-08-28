Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$47.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 426.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$47.88.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

