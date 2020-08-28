Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NBLX opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $820.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 663,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 312.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

