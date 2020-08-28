NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NNBR. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in NN by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in NN by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,143,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

