NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.76% of NMI worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

