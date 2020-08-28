NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,328 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 312.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.