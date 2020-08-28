Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0163 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.01638211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00159103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.