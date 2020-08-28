NIO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,326,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average volume of 255,149 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

