Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Truist from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

