NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $41,675.57 and $96.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001708 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,339,270 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.