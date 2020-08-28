Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AT&T (NYSE:T) Share Price

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 55,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,309,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

