NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.66-0.74 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.74 EPS.

NTAP opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

