NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.40 and a beta of 0.82. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 273.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 586,202 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.