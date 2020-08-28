Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,547,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Neogen by 7,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,864,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,844,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

