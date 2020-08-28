Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,605 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after buying an additional 651,453 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $28,307,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,923,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.74. 22,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,497. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

