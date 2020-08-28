Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,732 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.13. 5,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.